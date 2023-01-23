Oh Dumplings, a small chain of Chinese restaurants specializing in — you guessed it — dumplings is opening in Greenpoint at 159 Franklin Street, on the corner of India Street, in the space that used to be 3 Roots Juice Bar.

The exterior of 159 Franklin Street, courtesy of Google Maps.

Oh Dumplings currently has two other locations in Brooklyn: one in Cobble Hill and one in Fort Greene.

The owner and manager, Sam, is a Brooklyn native, who wanted to open a dumpling shop in Brooklyn so that locals “will not have to travel far when they have a craving for dumplings,” referring to the fact that most of the famous dumpling stores in New York are located in Chinatown.

Sam also told Greenpointers that the name “Oh Dumplings” was chosen because it is “easy to remember” and “so customers can tell directly from the sign that we specialize in dumplings.”

Although the small Chinese chain does specialize in handmade dumplings, the restaurant offers several other popular Chinese foods, plus surprising additions like mo, a Chinese take on burgers, made with braised beef, chicken, Chinese sausage, sweet pork, shrimp, or lamb.

v

The menu at the North Brooklyn outpost of Oh Dumplings will be similar to the menu at the other two locations “with the addition of dim sum selections for our Greenpoint location,” according to Sam.

Dumplings, noodles, wontons, and jian bing from Oh Dumplings. Photo: Oh Dumplings Instagram

The most popular items at the current Oh Dumplings locations are the chive pork dumpling, the chicken dumpling, the spicy cold noodles, and jian bing, which is a popular Chinese street food sort of like a crepe sandwich. Jian bing can be made with a variety of meats or with only vegetables.

Sam told Greenpointers that Oh Dumplings has “items for vegan customers as well,’ and that the staff is “always looking for some unique Chinese street food to added to our menu.”

Locals can expect Oh Dumplings to open in about two months, possibly sooner if all goes with the city inspections, according to the owner.