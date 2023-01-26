Welcome to an interesting late January. We exist in an early 2023 free from snow, where dolphins traipse along Newtown Creek. What a year already! And in the spirit of living in the moment, we’ve pulled together some exciting and active events that are sure to entertain. From disco beats to Lunar New Year treats, there’s something for everyone in this late January weekend roundup.

We hope you’ll tag us on social media if you’ve enjoyed one of our picks — we like to know when you find just the right event. Immaculate vibes only!

Friday – Saturday, January 27/28

There are not enough praises for internationally-renowned and locally located record label Razor-N-Tape (110 Meserole Ave.) Their musical artists and collaborations alike are thrilling — recent performances at chic Public Records in Boerum Hill for their series ‘A Joyful Noise’ serve as a great demonstration of their ambitions. Artists on the Razor-N-Tape roster are ones to watch, and if you’re a fan of watching history being made, this Friday evening at the record label’s space is for you! The RNT physical space will host Duane Harriott and Bee Wack on the decks, streaming live worldwide from Meserole Avenue. Come peruse the shop and enjoy free live music in the making from 4-8 PM on Friday, January 27. Talented DJs and access to cutting edge vinyl? Count us in!

Duane Harriott and Bee Wack spinning at Razor-N-Tape on Friday, January 27th. Image courtesy Razor-N-Tape.

In the mood for a homemade kosher meal celebrating Shabbat? Make that an Italian kosher dinner. Billy’s Antiques & Props is joining host Greenpoint Shul (108 Noble St) from 5:30 PM for an open Shabbat Dinner, featuring some of the shop’s incredible Judaica treasures. Support from neighbors at Bond Collective co-working spaces ensures a delicious evening of homemade Italian kosher dishes at this Shabbat dinner, featuring (kosher) braciola and piccata. Event tickets can be found at this link.

If you’re a fan of Donna Summer, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Diana Ross then Schimanski (54 N. 11th Street) has the nightlife event for you: The Hustle 70s Disco Dance Party. Find your tightest bell bottoms and get ready to be the dancing queen for a night at this much loved North Brooklyn venue. Friday, January 27th disco tracks will be spinning from 10 PM until 4 AM Saturday. At less than $18 a ticket, come and get ready to get dizzy on the dance floor to some of the best disco hits on the planet at one of Brooklyn’s most fabulous venues to party the night away.

The Hustle Disco Dance Party event announcement, courtesy Schimanski.

We have officially entered the year of the Rabbit, so why not celebrate? Land to Sea (402 Graham Ave) is partnering with Overice to present the Lunar Market. Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th from 11 AM – 5 PM, come and peruse the market to find treats, clothes and accessories, jewelry, plants and more on sale from local Asian-owned businesses. Land to Sea is an Asian American and woman-owned space for coffee, tea, treats and community building. Come and get to know your neighbors at this mini-market — and don’t miss their exclusive, limited time only White Rabbit espresso drink commemorating our new year.

Lunar Market Announcement, courtesy of Land to Sea x Overice.

One popular tradition linked to Lunar New Year celebrations is the gift of red envelopes, often covered with well wishes and containing money, to honor the new year. This gesture is honored in an annual art exhibit, The Red Envelope Show, opening Saturday, January 28 at myplasticheart. This store is hosting the exhibit, produced by Grumpy Bert, at their art and collectibles shop (40 Greenpoint Ave) through February 26. The opening takes place this Saturday from 6 PM, with a Lion Dance in honoring the year of the Water Rabbit taking place at 7 PM. Drop in and admire these artistic and unique red envelopes during the show’s opening — and maybe even snag one for yourself for good luck in the new year!

The Red Envelope Show at myplasticheart. Image courtesy myplasticheart and Grumpy Bert.

Sunday, January 29

If you’re not spending your Sunday recovering from all the fun of the past two evenings (or even if you are!) get yourself over to a workout session and subsequent day party hosted by Third Place Bar — a bar serving alcohol-free drinks — and Nu Sweat — at Saint Vitus Bar (1120 Manhattan Ave) as part of ‘Sweat Vitus.’ Kicking off with an HIIT workout class Sunday, January 29 at 11:30 AM, stay for the Sunday Service 80s New Wave Yoga class just after. Attendees will also be treated to alcohol-free, CBD-infused drinks (or other non-alcoholic drinks as guests prefer) courtesy of Flyers Cocktail Co. to relax with post-workout. Tickets available at the Nu Sweat website. Wind down with a workout and relaxed beverages to wrap up the weekend.