We hope your 2023 is already off to a great start! The unseasonably balmy weather this week felt like a real mood booster.

This week, Greenpointers brought you two different artist profiles. We heard from New Yorker cartoonist, Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell, on her new book and gallery opening, plus artist Nina Boesch gave us the lowdown on her miniature water towers.

Got a Christmas tree taking up too much space in your tiny apartment? This is your last weekend to dispose of it as part of the city’s Mulchfest initiative.

Poetica, a new coffee shop, took over the lease from Clever Blend. Having long served Cantonese classics in Chinatown, Big Wong will open a second location in Williamsburg.

If you plan to participate in Dry January, or you just wanna cut back a little on drinking, read our handy guide about some great local mocktails and alcohol-free events that won’t have you feeling deprived.

Dying to get out and about after staying home for the holiday season? Here are some fun options for this weekend.

Some news literally decades in the making: construction can finally proceed on revamping the old Greenpoint Hospital site into a mixed-use affordable housing campus.

Brooklyn’s Community Board 1 needs a new district manager. Think you have what it takes? Check out the job listing and apply.

In and around North Brooklyn

A developer behind a new Williamsburg hotel has been accused of fraud.

News12 covered tensions surrounding plans for Berry Open Streets.



