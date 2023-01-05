The popular Chinatown Cantonese restaurant, Big Wong, is opening a second location in Williamsburg at 135B N. 5th St., between Berry Street and Bedford Avenue, next to French restaurant, Juliette. The storefront used to house another Asian restaurant called Jook Sing, and most recently, NSA Noodle Bar.

Big Wong’s long-standing Chinatown location at 67 Mott Street is a casual, uncomplicated space that focuses on food. The restaurant is known for authentic Cantonese cuisine at reasonable prices. Popular menu items at the Chinatown spot include congee, BBQ pork, and roast duck, alongside a variety of soups, rice and noodle dishes.

One of Big Wong’s pork specialties, as shown on Big Wong’s Facebook page.

It stands to reason that the Williamsburg location will serve up similar specialties, and if the Facebook comments are any indication, the neighborhood is in for a treat.

One Williamsburg resident posted a photo on Facebook showing Big Wong’s Williamsburg storefront under construction, and the post received many likes and comments from excited locals. The Facebook post said that Big Wong’s Williamsburg location will open “in a few weeks,” but Greenpointers has not been able to confirm yet.

Greenpointers reached out to Big Wong for additional details but has not heard back. We will update this story as we learn more.

