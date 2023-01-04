After a holiday season filled with many (well-deserved) indulgences, sometimes it can feel nice to regroup and give your body a chance to recover. As concepts like “sober-curious” and “California-sober” continue to pick up steam, it’s easier to forgo the alcohol and still have fun.

And in a neighborhood as creative and innovative as Greenpoint, you don’t have to look hard to find delicious drink options that won’t have you reaching for the Pedialyte the next morning.

Bars

Eavesdrop

The swanky, impeccably designed Eavesdrop (674 Manhattan Ave) offers an innovative cocktail menu, and luckily, they didn’t forget about the non-imbibers when crafting it. The Ring Around the Roses contains the popular non-alcoholic aperitif Figlia, yuzu, grapefruit, ginger, and honey. Eavesdrop also offers the Lavender Dream, a citrus and lavender sour.

Temkin’s

Over the past couple of years, Temkin’s (155 Greenpoint Ave) emerged as something of a sleeper hit of the Greenpoint bar scene. With friendly service and cheap drinks, it’s easy to see why. Alongside classic drink options, Temkin’s offers a non-alcoholic menu, including a Phony Negroni, MicheNADA, grapefruit mint limeade, a Shirley Topo, and fancy soda with bitters.

Bar Americano

Greenpoint’s newest, super aesthetically pleasing bar, Bar Americano (180 Franklin Street), offers a European-influenced menu with an extensive selection of aperativos. Luckily, non-drinkers can still join in on the fun with the bar’s two alcohol-free options, a SanBitter Rosso and Crodino, both alcohol-free aperativos served with orange and an olive.

v

Twins Lounge

A two-story establishment that you’ve likely seen on your TikTok feed, Twins Lounge (732 Manhattan Ave) is the local hang for the beautiful people. Alcohol-free options include the Spicy Paloma and a Strawberry Mule, with strawberry puree, lime, and ginger beer.

Events

Third Place Bar Pop Ups

Third Place Bar, which bills itself as “a neighborhood bar, without the booze” will host a series of pop-ups at Butler Bakeshop (95 S 5th St) to celebrate Dry January. On Friday January 6 and January 13, stop by for “a fantastic selection of non-alcoholic beers, cocktails, sodas and kombucha for you, a killer playlist, snacks, and bar games. Aaaand there will be some cozy winter specials: hot mulled wine, soft pretzels, and specialty beers!”

RSVPs are encouraged. Get more details on the event page here.

Thirsty Thursdays at Curious Elixirs

Curious Elixirs, a non-alcoholic beverage brand, will host a series of Thirsty Thursdays at their Lorimer Street space, from January 5 through January 19. While tomorrow’s event has filled up, there are still spaces for the events on January 12 and 19. Each evening promises a different vibe. For January 19th’s event, “Curious Grant winner and acclaimed dancer Brandon Gray and two guests will be performing immersive dance pieces throughout Club Curious while teaching guests how to move and explore within themselves. We’ll also have a live set from Curious Grant finalist Natti Vogel!”

Learn more about the brand and the upcoming events here.

Retail

Archestratus (160 Huron Street) and Big Night (154 Franklin Street) sell a lot of fun, alcohol-free drinks. Stop by to check out their current offerings. Two popular choices are Ghia and Figlia. Big Night stocks Pentire and stocks their fridge with with plenty of cute spritzes and Topo Chicos (I’m personally into the Ghia spritzes!)

Of course, if you can’t find what you’re looking for at either place, venture into Williamsburg for the local outpost of Boisson (148 Bedford Ave), a store fully dedicated to alcohol-free wine, beer, spirits, and cocktail supplies.