Got a Christmas tree overstaying its welcome in your tiny apartment?

Mulchfest, a time-honored New York tradition, commenced the day after Christmas at parks across the city, including our own Domino, McCarren, and McGolrick parks. You can drop off your tree any time during park hours until January 8.

Alternatively, if you want to see some trees get absolutely shredded, drop off your tree during Chipping Weekend from January 7 – 8 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and get a free bag of mulch in honor of doing so. Note that only Domino Park and McCarren Park will observe Chipping Weekend — McGolrick Park is drop-off only, as noted by the NYC Parks website.

Mulchfest takes leftover Christmas trees and turns them into wood chips, which in turn will nourish trees. More than 50,600 trees were recycled last year, a huge increase from the 29,000 that were mulched the year before.

Get more details on the NYC Parks’ website here.

