What a balmy start to 2023! While we are balancing sunny skies with days of overcast gray, at least we are avoiding the worst of our usual icy January weather in NYC — for now. Given the relatively mild weather, some of our picks for events this weekend are taking place outdoors — a rarity for January!

It’s an eclectic group of events we’ve assembled, ranging from greencycling holiday swaps to live music and even a free New Wave dance party – all just a short distance away for Greenpoint residents.

Friday, January 6

Start your weekend off on a high note this Friday with the High Water Candle Launch Party (66 Greenpoint Ave.) The brand is hosting this free event from 6 – 10 pm, where they will be shining a light on their new candle offerings for 2023. Live music and candle-inspired cocktails will be on hand for guests, who can also be entered into a free candle giveaway. The sun may set early but come and get lit with High Water Candles.

High Water Candle Launch Party Kicks off Friday, Jan 6 at 66 Greenpoint from 6 pm. Image courtesy High Water Candle.

Saturday, January 7

Town Square BK is bringing their post-holiday Greencycle swap to North 15th Street and Nassau Ave near the entrance to McCarren Park. The nonprofit is welcoming neighboring families to come and fill a bag with objects to take home, or to drop off any gently used items that could find a home elsewhere. The swap will last from 12 – 3 pm on Saturday, with a suggested (not mandatory) $10 donation to attend. Come by and survey what’s available — as the saying goes, one person’s trash is another’s treasure!

For all those looking to stick with their healthy New Year’s resolutions, SPARŚA on Manhattan Ave near Green St. (1006 Manhattan Ave) has got you covered. This Saturday, the relatively new fitness studio hosts an event for those looking to take their yoga practice to the next level with their Arm Balancing Workshop. Led by Chauncie Parchment, attendees will gain insight into postures and wrist, shoulder and core placement to build arm balancing skills safely.

Drop by to give it a try, and for those looking to pursue health and wellness as part of their new year goals, monthly class passes at the studio are just $99 for new members during the first month.

Chauncie Parchment is leading an Arm Balancing Workshop Saturday at SPARŚA. Image courtesy SPARŚA and Chauncie Parchment.

When better than the darkest season of the year to host a post-punk/new wave dance party? Saint Vitus (1120 Manhattan Ave) is hosting their “Underworld” dance party from 11 pm Saturday, and it promises to be a night of classics ranging from new wave to electro. Saint Vitus regulars, DJs Sean Templar, Matt V-Christ and Erik Aengel, will be spinning into the wee morning. Guests arriving before midnight are treated to free entry, and the party lasts until 4 am. Entry is only $5 after midnight. Grab your black eyeliner and head on up Manhattan Avenue for the first “Underworld” dance party of 2023.

Underworld Party at Saint Vitus taking place Saturday January 7th, free before midnight. Image courtesy Saint Vitus and Underworld.

Sunday, January 8

Fans of musicals and Anna Kendrick, rejoice! Skyline Drive-In is taking us back a decade with a showing of Pitch Perfect. The movie is scheduled for 6 pm, and guests are welcome to drive in, bike over or walk to sit in seating provided by the venue. Do note that the weather on Sunday looks to be in the low-30’s Fahrenheit and the drive-in shows films outside, so dress accordingly if you don’t plan to watch the cast hit the high note from over your dashboard!

The view from Skyline Drive-In. Image courtesy Skyline Drive-In.

Take advantage of this weekend’s relatively mild winter weather and come gather with your neighbors to celebrate our first full weekend in 2023 in style. We hope to see you out and about!