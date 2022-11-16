The most wonderful time of the year is here… already! To kick off the holiday season, Town Square is hosting a Cookies with Santa celebration on Saturday, December 3 at FourFiveSix (199 Richardson St.).

During the event, kids can decorate homemade cookies and enjoy hot chocolate before or after taking photos with Santa. Parents can snap shots of kids on Santa’s lap for free or leave the photography to the trained professional who will be on hand to capture all of the special moments.

The Cookies with Santa event will also feature live music, face painting, and a cash bar with holiday drinks for parents.

The festive celebration is also an opportunity to help local groups in two different ways. The NYPD is asking for guests to bring unwrapped toys for the NYPD Holiday Toy Drive. There is also a wreath fundraiser to support local Scouts BSA Lucky Pack 7, Boys Troop 26, and Girls Troop 1G.

Proceeds from tickets will also benefit these local scout troops and the nonprofit Town Square. Everyone attending the Cookies with Santa event needs a ticket, including infants, and children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door if tickets are still available, but Town Square events tend to sell out quickly. Tickets cost $20 online for kids and $30 for kids at the door. Special Parent tickets cost $5 online and $10 at door, and every family is able to buy up to two Special Parent tickets. Additional adult tickets can be purchased and cost $20 online.

When purchasing tickets, select one of the four 50-minute timed sessions: 10 – 10:50 a.m., 11 – 11:50 a.m., 12:30 – 1:20 p.m., and 1:30 – 2:20 p.m.

There is also an opportunity to add face painting for $10 online, compared to $15 at the event. Wreaths can be purchased for $25 online to support local troops.

The Santa Photo Shoot with the professional photographer can be purchased for $50 online. High-resolution images will be available for download by December 11.

The Eventbrite page also notes Covid safety considerations, including potential temperature checks and proof of vaccination. FourFiveSix asks that everyone bring masks in case social distancing is not possible and highlights that Santa is vaccinated and has had his booster shot.