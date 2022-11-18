Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Can you believe that Thanksgiving is almost here? No email from us next week, so we wish you a happy and safe holiday!

We kicked off the week with an exclusive look inside local podcast collective Multitude Productions. Cocktail bar Ramona announced that it will close at the end of the year. Never fear — we heard about a new cocktail bar, Femme Fontaine.

Technology and nature meet at the Newtown Creek Nature Walk, thanks to Snapchat. The ferry finally, officially returned to Greenpoint (and we’ll overlook that slight hiccup on day 2).

City Council Member Lincoln Restler held a town hall meeting on Monday. An initiative from a local Greenpoint resident makes it easy to reduce, reuse and recycle (and support businesses that do)

Santa’s coming to town, but you need a ticket to see him, so make sure to snag yours before they sell out.

Tower Records is back in NYC (and more specifically, Williamsburg.) Workers at the Starbucks Reserve went on strike again.

Check out the latest in our Community Cookbook series and our weekend roundup. In need of a holistic approach to health care? Try the newly opened Tia clinic

In and around North Brooklyn

My new favorite snacks shop, Mitsuki Market, celebrated a big Grand Opening.

The honey buns from pop-up Back Alley Bread got a spotlight from Epicurious.

Shoutout to this woman for needing to cross the NYC Marathon to get a croissant from Bakeri because absolutely same.