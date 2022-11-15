Though we reported on Thursday that Monday would be the official opening day of the newly revamped Greenpoint ferry stop, we did so with some trepidation.

But now we can finally say for sure that the ferry is BACK.



Photo credit @jess__matthews on Instagram

Council Member Lincoln Restler, who initially broke the news on Twitter, shared his experience on the pier early Monday morning.

Although, it should be noted that on only the second day of reopening, the ferry encountered a service suspension for 20 minutes this morning. On Twitter, Restler wrote that the “disruption of power feed to the pier” caused the temporary delay