We all want to do our part to combat climate change, and a new project from a Greenpoint local will help us do just that.

The North Brooklyn Green Map and Directory, the creation of artist and arborist Adam Tyler Cohen, meticulously documents local sustainable resources, businesses, and recycling locations, which he says is in coordination with the Brooklyn Library’s Greenpoint Environmental Education Center to celebrate ‘America Recycles Day’ today and to collect and share these valuable resources with our community.”

Cohen hopes that these resources will act as a “living document” and encourages folks to reach out with suggestions and updates