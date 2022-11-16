Now open! Tia (62 North 3rd Street) is a brand new health clinic that is elevating the standard of care for women.

When you go to Tia, you’re not just seen by their team of experts, you’re heard and cared for by providers who work with you to achieve optimal health through a holistic approach – physical, mental, and emotional. Services include gynecology, primary care, mental health (therapy), and evidence-based wellness services, including cupping and acupuncture.

Inside Tia’s Exam Room

Want to understand your chronic symptoms? Curious about your fertility options? Need a Pap? Tia’s Care Team is there to help you at every step of the way, from booking your appointment to managing follow-ups.

By becoming a member, you get access to services that go beyond a typical doctor’s office. From reimagined patient gowns to comprehensive diagnosis and treatment tailored to your unique needs, no detail is too small at Tia. Members also have access to unlimited messaging with a dedicated Care Team, early morning & evening appointments, community workshops, and more.

The Waiting Room at Tia

Ready to take control of your health? Tia’s Virtual care appointments plus their 3 New York clinic locations (Soho, Flatiron and Williamsburg) , make it easier than ever to book an appointment for routine care or wellness services (think acupuncture). And with the code GREENPOINTERSXTIA, you can try Tia free for 30 days and get the perks of membership, including complimentary fuzzy socks. Join now!

v