That cold wave came in hot, huh? Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to warm up this weekend in North Brooklyn. It’s the perfect time to warm your heart by participating in climate change initiatives or to keep your belly full with hearty Mexican cuisine. Check out these opportunities and more in our curated list below.

Friday, November 18

McCarren Parkhouse (855 Lorimer St.) is hosting “A Night of Live Music” featuring live jazz performances for the first time ever on Friday, November 18. The concert will start at 8 p.m. inside of the Parkhouse and will be followed by a “jam session” at 9 p.m. The event will be curated by Lindsay Arden and Philip Ambuel.

Saturday, November 19

On Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., the Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Brooklyn will be at Greenpoint’s Maison Jar (566 Leonard St.). This event will be an easy way to learn how to get involved with local grassroots climate change initiatives. CCL will talk about how residents can push elected officials to implement resilience strategies and how every voice and choice makes a difference. Plus, Maison Jar is offering a 10 % discount to those who stop by.

v

On Saturday 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., the WonderMart (141 India St.), a beautiful store with locally made goods, is hosting a workshop to “Sew Your Own Leather Clutch Bag.” The event will be led by Brooklyn based designer, Lorna Nixon, who will teach guests the art of sewing leather and how to create a unique clutch that is “built to last.” The workshop, meant for beginners ages 12 and up, costs $80 and includes a kit with a needle, thread, pre-cut leather, and pre-punched stitch holes. There are only 8 seats, and tickets can be purchased here on the WonderMart’s website.

Sunday, November 20

On November 20, Cool World (905 Lorimer St.) is hosting a one night pop-up with Chef Fidel Caballero of Corima. Chef Caballero has worked at Contra and 3 Michelin-starred Martin Berasategui, and is now focused on the rich flavors and heritage of the Northern Mexico region. On Sunday, he will bring his “progressive Mexican cuisine” to Greenpoint, and reservations are available for this one night only pop-up on Resy.

Another Parkhouse (855 Lorimer St.) first starts on November 20! Every Sunday at 8 p.m., Trans-Queens Glace and Ginger will host a crazy night of bingo, or as they call it, “Bing-Hoe” at Parkhouse. There will be prizes, including a $100 Parkhouse voucher, and the best part is that it’s free. But there are limited seats, so sign up soon on Eventbrite here or through Parkhouse’s Instagram.