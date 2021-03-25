After closing their ever-popular wood-fired pop-up at Paulie Gee’s, Edith’s is back in the neighborhood! And this time, the diasporic Jewish eatery is permanent. Well, as permanent as anything can be in New York City.

Edith’s Eatery and Grocery opened at 495 Lorimer Street in Williamsburg on Thursday, March 25. The new menu includes Edith’s often sold-out Montreal-style bagel sandwiches, including the beloved BEC&L, a bacon, egg and cheese with a latke added for extra crunch. Braised brisket and smoked brisket sandwiches on house baked bread are also available, as are several pita sandwiches and house-baked pastries. Edith’s shelves will also be well-stocked with snacks from the Jewish diaspora, like Israeli Doritos and Joyva candies.

A pre-order Passover dinner for four ($245) will also be available for pickup on Saturday, March 27 and includes bitter herb salad; gefilte fish brandade with a Smorgasboard of housemade pickles, matzoh, cheeses and seasonal vegetables; braised lamb shank; jeweled rice; parsley tonic to mix with seltzer or gin; and Edith’s Matzoh Toffee and Krembos (house made marshmallow with raspberry jam) for dessert.

“Edith’s started out as a small popup with the idea of making food that can connect with people. It really is a true labor of love and we are happy to share our next chapter as we open the doors to our sandwich counter today,” founder Elyssa Heller posted on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has supported us along this journey, we are incredibly grateful.”

Edith’s will be open Thursday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Edith’s is currently hiring a line cook and Front of House staff. Email Joe@edithsbk.com to apply.