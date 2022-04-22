Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Happy Earth Day! While we don’t always get great news regarding environmental issues here in North Brooklyn, this week brought some much-needed updates to our local parks.

Bushwick Inlet Park has expanded with a new parcel of land at 50 Kent Street, and Transmitter Park finally got a new willow tree to replace the previous one which toppled over last year.

Unfortunately, because it is North Brooklyn, we couldn’t let the week slip by without reporting on something causing environmental damage. The latest in our Historical Greenpoint series documented a group active in the eighties, Greenpoint Against Smell and Pollution. We also republished a story from THE CITY about what’s going on with Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

We heard from locals giving back to the community, whether that be the homeless population here in North Brooklyn or Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Unfortunately, a group that gives much to the community, North Brooklyn Angels, reports that their van has been stolen. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a Ford E-250.

In honor of 420, we interviewed the owners of Hemp Lab, a Latina-owned dispensary on India Street. We profiled Plus BKLYN, New York’s only vintage boutique for plus-sized clothes. Starbucks workers at the North 7th location hope to unionize. Get some design inspiration from this fun apartment tour.

In honor of spring, here are some great options for outdoor dining. One new option is Sereneco, who was nice enough to give us a cocktail recipe. If you’re in a particularly eco-friendly mood, check out how you can give back to the environment through dining at Antica Pesa today. Mission Sandwich Social will open on May 3, bringing some delicious-looking subs to Williamsburg.

Gentle reminder that the Brooklyn Marathon is kicking off at McCarren Park at 7 a.m. this Sunday. Make sure you move your car the night before.

In and around North Brooklyn:

There’s apparently a secret arm-wrestling club here in Greenpoint, which the Atlantic reported on.

Did you miss the North 3rd Food Hall? Good news, it’s coming back (though it will be run by new ownership)

Gem House Salon is hosting a community clean-up Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be donuts!