Sereneco (113 Franklin St.), one of Greenpoint’s best places to dine outdoors and people watch, has charmed the neighborhood with its attentive service, greenery-clad design, and seasonally-inspired menu. The restaurant is dedicated to seasonality and sustainability with excellent food that is sourced from local producers whenever possible, including seafood from Greenpoint Fish & Lobster and kombucha courtesy of their neighbor, Mombucha.

Sereneco’s Owner and Beverage Director Billy Van Dolsen recently launched a new cocktail menu for spring. He has shared the recipe for his aptly named cocktail The Greenpoint.

The Greenpoint

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Iwai Japanese Whisky

.75 ounces of Dolin Rouge Vermouth

.5 ounces of Chartreuse Yellow

Lemon zest

Directions: