Sereneco (113 Franklin St.), one of Greenpoint’s best places to dine outdoors and people watch, has charmed the neighborhood with its attentive service, greenery-clad design, and seasonally-inspired menu. The restaurant is dedicated to seasonality and sustainability with excellent food that is sourced from local producers whenever possible, including seafood from Greenpoint Fish & Lobster and kombucha courtesy of their neighbor, Mombucha.
Sereneco’s Owner and Beverage Director Billy Van Dolsen recently launched a new cocktail menu for spring. He has shared the recipe for his aptly named cocktail The Greenpoint.
Find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
The Greenpoint
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces of Iwai Japanese Whisky
- .75 ounces of Dolin Rouge Vermouth
- .5 ounces of Chartreuse Yellow
- Lemon zest
Directions:
- Stir all ingredients together.
- Strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with lemon zest.