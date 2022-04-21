Williamsburg is about to get sauced up (in a totally sober way, of course). Mission Sandwich Social, from Chef Brian Tsao, will open on May 3 at 326 Bedford Avenue. “Inspired by my love of sandwiches, baking, fine cuisine & heavy metal, Mission Sandwich Social brings together many of my passions—and the best Dutch Crunch bread this side of the Golden Gate Bridge,” Chef Tsao writes on Mission’s website.

I’m unfamiliar with Dutch Crunch bread, but anything involving that magical combination of flour, yeast, and salt piques my interest.

Chef Tsao previously worked at Manhattan hotspot Beauty & Essex and was formerly the executive chef at Mira Sushi & Izakaya.

He also touts his appearance on the Food Network show Beat Bobby Flay, where his Korean BBQ short ribs put Bobby’s to shame. Anyone who beats Bobby Flay, my least favorite of the Food Network personalities, instantly earns my respect, so I’m particularly enthused by the prospect of these sandwiches.

The prized short ribs feature on the Steve Byrne sandwich, which includes fresh mozzarella, ranch dressing, kimchi, and french fries. Other unique options include the Post Melon, a prosciutto and melon combination, and a vegan barbacoa sandwich.

Mission Sandwich Social will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m to 7 p.m.