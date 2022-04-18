Spring has sprung, and Greenpoint’s dining scene is ready to welcome the new season. The neighborhood is overflowing with notable sidewalk seating and hidden gardens. Here are the five great outdoor dining destinations in Greenpoint.

Sereneco

Some of Sereneco’s sidewalk tables.

Sereneco (113 Franklin St.), a relative newcomer to Greenpoint’s dining scene, is a welcome addition to the intersection of Franklin St. and Greenpoint Ave. in the Pencil Factory building. Umbrella-clad tables hug the bustling corner, perfect for people watching, convenient to mass transit, and close enough to Transmitter Park and the East River for an after dinner promenade.

Sereneco stands out with attentive service and the seasonally-inspired menu. The friendly waitstaff will tell you not to miss the whipped ricotta to start, and they are definitely right. The focaccia that accompanies the appetizer is delicious. The seared scallops with broccolini are the perfect dinner choice for a nice spring day. For something heavier, try the short ribs with garlic mash and Brussels sprouts.

Milk and Roses

The beautiful garden in the back of Milk and Roses.

Italian bistro, Milk and Roses (35 Box St.), recently reopened in a new space around the corner from the original location. Similar to the old locale, the new space oozes romance with cozy nooks and hints of glamour throughout the restaurant.

One of the best features of new space is the gorgeous garden in the back. The outdoor dining area is surprisingly spacious. Pretty white tables dot the landscape and greenery climbs up the walls. The scene feels like visiting a friend’s villa in the European countryside.

The pasta is not to be missed. Try the Gamberoni & Scorzetta di Limone which includes prawns in a lemon sauce or the Fava, Cicoria, Pecorino & Crusco with fava bean puree, chicory and pecorino.

Elder Greene

Some of Elder Greene’s sidewalk tables.

Elder Greene (160 Franklin St.) is one of the more casual spots on this list, but still very much a worthy destination in Greenpoint. On another bustling corner of Franklin street, Elder Greene has sidewalk tables and covered outdoor dining areas in an unpretentious atmosphere.

The relaxed spot has one of the best veggie burgers in town, according to one local vegetarian. Carnivores will undoubtedly enjoy the Pat LaFrieda short rib blend burger. Tip: you can substitute fries for tater tots, and you definitely should, though both sides are delightful.

Glasserie

Part of Glasserie’s outdoor dining area.

Mediterranean mainstay Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) in the quiet northern section of the neighborhood offers a relaxed respite from other areas. Though the outdoor dining setup is adjacent to the construction of new developments, Glasserie has done a good job of making the space feel special.

Plus, the flavorful food at Glasserie always satisfies. Definitely order the mezze dips. The creamy labne is a highlight. Be sure to order extra pita; it arrives hot and goes fast.

Buttery Bar

The covered section of Buttery Bar’s outdoor dining setup.

Buttery Bar (152 Driggs Ave.) opened permanently last October and quickly became a neighborhood favorite. The restaurant and bar has an adorable covered outdoor dining section and recently added sidewalk tables for more outside seating options.

One of the best things about Buttery Bar is its adventurous chef, Tahiz Gonzalez, whipping up Mexican-inspired dishes like duck fideo, which is thin spaghetti topped with duck confit and mint-infused sour cream. It’s to die for, and now that it’s spring, you can enjoy the fideo and more seasonally-influenced food al fresco.