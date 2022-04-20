Lofty Goals features interesting, eclectic apartments located in our neighborhood. Check out more from this series here.

When I walked into Mallory and Graeme’s Williamsburg apartment, one of the first things I noticed was a funky graphic hanging above a large three-paneled window. It depicted a blue plane flying through a bright yellow sky with purple clouds. After Graeme told me he was a pilot, I assumed the piece of art had been a long sought out gift from a family member or friend. But, like many other North Brooklyn residents whose homes I’ve featured, Mallory and Graeme got much of their décor and furniture secondhand from friends, Craigslist, or out on the street. Mallory just happened to spot the plane art out on the curb one day and brought it home.

As Graeme describes the memory, “I came home from a trip and I was like, oh, there’s a plane in here now.”

The pops of color in the apartment don’t stop there. Embellishing the floor and walls is an eclectic and surprising color palette that mixes and matches bright and muted shades. In the living room, the pink, green, and orange shag rug —which Graeme was initially skeptical of but has grown to appreciate — gives life to the quiet grey and green couches sitting atop; the blue and pink florescent light sabers in the corners project a subtle hue along the white walls; and the green and reddish moss wall hangings — crafted by Mallory — bring a pleasing warmth to the space.

When I asked what aesthetic they’re going for, Mallory told me she just wants it to be light and bright. While the colorful décor achieves the “bright” part, the large windows and open layout adjoining the living room, kitchen, and dining room enable natural light to flood the space. This also gives life to the countless plants throughout the home.

Behind the grey couch in the living room lies the couple’s dining area. Graeme said this is his favorite part of their home because their old apartment — another unit around the corner on the same floor — didn’t have enough space for a real table. But here, there is room for five chairs around the table, two of which (the tan chairs) came from Mallory’s parents, while the others were all street finds. They didn’t all come in great condition, however, and Mallory took it upon herself to reupholster the cushions with a multicolored striped fabric.

As a dog walker and founder of a pet care company, Mallory is often roaming the neighborhood, which has honed her ability for spotting outdoor treasures. Another neighborhood curb find, a lamp with a huge, solid marble base stands near the dining table. Mallory recalls having to call Graeme to help her carry it home because it weighed so much (I can confirm — I could barely lift it). Behind the lamp is a bookshelf lined with knick-knacks from various outings and adventures. Mallory told me most of the little animals and trinkets at the top are from Japan, which the couple has visited four times now.

While the kitchen lacks the diversity of color that characterizes other parts of the home, a turquoise teapot and muted pink Dutch oven add pops of brightness to the otherwise neutral-toned, modern space. Beyond preparing meals in the kitchen, Mallory and Graeme often cook and host friends outside on their expansive patio using an Ooni pizza oven. While they unfortunately didn’t offer to quickly whip up a pie for me (literally, it cooks in 60 seconds!) I’ve had pizza made in an Ooni before and can’t recommend it enough.

The final room I ventured into was the couple’s bedroom, which Mallory said she didn’t feel was as exciting as the rest of the apartment. While perhaps it wasn’t quite as notable, I was inspired by one unique aspect: the black and brown cowboy hats hanging above the bed. The couple told me they picked them up this past summer when they went to Durango, Colorado for Graeme’s brother’s wedding. After returning from town with the hats, about ten other people at the wedding went back into town the next day to get hats of their own.

I’m going to Texas at the end of this month, and who knows, perhaps I’ll pick up a cowboy hat or two to hang on my bedroom wall.

Interested in having your home featured in Greenpointers? Email us at editor@greenpointers.com with your name, cross streets, and a few preview images of your home.