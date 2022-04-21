Five years ago, Plus BKLYN, the only plus-size vintage boutique in the city, arrived in North Brooklyn. Located at 490 Metropolitan Avenue, Plus BKLYN was founded by Alexis Krase.

Originally from Philly, Krase moved to New York about twenty years ago, fifteen of which she’s spent in the Williamsburg/Greenpoint neighborhood. Before her career in the fashion industry, Krase worked in sales for various tech companies, nurturing a passion for fashion on the side.

As someone who has been plus-size her whole life, Krase struggled to find quality clothes, and clothes that she felt she could really express herself in. As a consumer, she saw a hole in the market, and an opportunity to act on a passion. With a knack for entrepreneurship, Krase made the jump from the corporate world to becoming a small business owner.





Courtesy of Alexis Krase



This exclusion of sizes is not new to the fashion industry, and Krase was not alone in her experience. The average clothing size for a female in the US is between a size 16 and a size 18, and yet, Krase recalls how surprising it was that not one New York City boutique in sight carried a size 12+. Though she does acknowledge the recent body positivity movement for encouraging more representation in the fashion industry, there’s still a major need for accessible, inclusive, quality, expressive, and affordable clothing—and that’s what Krase aims to provide. With options ranging from sizes 0X-6X, Plus BKLYN is the home to “curated pre-loved & vintage clothing.”

Krase founded her store on the buy and sell trade model: customers are welcomed to bring in high quality, gently used clothes for sale evaluation. See below for the details and find out more by clicking here.

“Now buying SPRING! All selling and intake is done by drop off only. You can drop off items sizes 14 and above during store hours, at which time we will require you submit a short selling form. We price items at approximately 30-70% of their original value, taking in to consideration their condition, style, and potential for resale. We review items within 1-3 business days of drop off. Unfortunately, we can’t always accept all items. For items we do not accept we will donate on your behalf and work with a handful of local organizations with which we donate. By dropping your items at Plus BKLYN you agree that any items we do not accept will be donated. We cannot accommodate any exceptions.” Plus BK Website



Courtesy of Alexis Krase

To prioritize sustainability, in addition to the buy and sell method, Krase also ventures to estate sales and remote thrift shops to bring you the best of the business. And the effort has not gone unnoticed—Krase said the response she gets from new customers is extremely rewarding, recalling oftentimes when individuals have stepped into her store and cried at the sight of clothing options that fit them.

Plus BKLYN prides themselves on being more than just a store — they’re also a political statement, an embrace of radical self-love. For instance, Plus BKLYN uses the word fat throughout their brand to show that it is not a bad word. They also want to make it clear that they welcome everyone—it is a place of inclusion. Yes, they sell plus size clothes, but they also have fun and eccentric accessories for anyone to enjoy.





Courtesy of Alexis Krase

The store is open from 12 p.m – 8 p.m every day. If you cannot make it in person, Plus BKLYN also hosts daily story sales and weekly live sales on Instagram, TikTok, and sometimes on Facebook. They offer free local pickup to any of their digital customers.