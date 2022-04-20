North Brooklyn Angels, the volunteer-run non-profit that distributes food to neighbors across the area, reports that their van has been stolen. The group says that the van was stolen in front of their community kitchen at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Williamsburg.

It’s unclear why someone would want to steal their van, which North Brooklyn Angels uses to do such good work in the community. The group filed a report with the 94th precinct. Keep your eyes peeled for a 2012 Ford E-250 with the license plate #KFN6354.

If this news has gotten you feeling particularly charitable, North Brooklyn Angels still have some open volunteer slots this week. Help out with meal prep, or even join in with a fun baking session on Sunday morning. And when they finally get access to a van again, they might still need some volunteer drivers to help out.