Good afternoon, Greenpointers!

2022 is already well underway, and though things have been slow in the neighborhood, that doesn’t mean we’ve had a shortage of things to write about.

We covered some newly opened restaurants with a lot of buzz – Edith’s Eatery and Grocery and Bonnie’s. Check out our profiles of Borough Chocolates, 99 Franklin, and the soon-to-open Cutlets for more scoop on tasty treats in North Brooklyn.

We tried to figure out what’s going on with both the post office on Meserole Avenue AND the Disco Ball Rite Aid (or Meserole Theater, or Genovese Drug Store, depending on how old you are.)

We explored some of Greenpoint’s most unique local businesses – Scattered Kind, which offers one-of-a-kind rug tufting workshops, High Valley Books, a treasure trove for design lovers, and Clay Space, a community-oriented ceramics space.

Students across the city walked out of their schools in protest of learning conditions during COVID-19. Assemblymember Emily Gallagher and State Senator Brian Kavanagh introduced legislation to ban gas hookups in new construction.

For a little design inspiration, check out the latest in our series of home tours.

In and around Greenpoint…

Time Out shared their top five secret things to do in Greenpoint

They also profiled a new Lenape-curated exhibition at Greenpoint Library

Brooklyn Paper reported on a barge that sunk in Newtown Creek

The new Sex and the City series filmed a scene at the McGolrick Park Farmers’ Market!