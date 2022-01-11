You may remember Edith’s as one of the few bright spots in the early days of quarantine in 2020, as they started as a pop-up shop running out of Paulie Gee’s Edith’s charmed the neighborhood with their bacon, egg, cheese, and latke bagel sandwiches and seasonal hamentashen, parlaying that success into a standalone sandwich counter in Williamsburg in 2021.

Now, Edith’s has opened an additional location called Edith’s Eatery and Grocery (312 Leonard Street.) The new space sees an expansion of owner Elyssa Heller’s vision for the brand, finally allowing customers the chance to sit down and linger, instead of the previous iterations of a to-go shop. Heller told Eater NY of her plans to breathe new life into the Jewish deli experience, stating: “This is Zabar’s for the next generation”

Edith’s Eatery and Grocery is an all-day space that currently serves breakfast and lunch, with plans to expand to dinner service in the spring. The menu builds on the specials that Edith’s fans have come to know and love, with some new additions as well, like a labneh yogurt parfait or syrniki, Russian-style cheese pancakes topped with a currant sauce.

There’s a deli counter, for all your sliced meat and cheese needs, a bakery and espresso bar, and a prepared food section to pick up for a quick fix. If that wasn’t enough, the place is also stocked with specially curated food items.

“Edith’s was never just about the food — although, of course, everything had to be delicious — it’s always been about history and family, too,” Heller wrote on Instagram, “Our goal is to bring to life meaningful moments around food that can transcend multiple generations.”

Edith’s Eatery and Grocery had their soft opening on Tuesday January 11th. They are open 9 AM – 5 PM Sunday through Thursday, and 9 AM – 7 PM Friday and Saturday.