A sign outside of the Joseph R. Lentol Post Office on 66 Meserole Avenue reads: “Due to staffing issues we are closed. Sorry of any inconvenience this may have caused. You can drop off and pick up packages or use the self-service machine.”

Greenpointers has received many tips about the post office’s inconsistent hours. Their hours are advertised as Monday – Friday 9 AM – 5 PM, Saturday 8 AM – 1 PM, and closed on Sunday. As of today January 13, I saw staff working at the post office, but I did overhear a worker telling a customer that they wouldn’t be able to process passports – it’s possible other services might not be available as well.

A sign outside of the Meserole Avenue post office.

A staffing shortage comes as no surprise. Millions of Americans quit their jobs in the latter half of 2021, in a phenomenon dubbed “The Great Resignation.” Even before COVID-19, The United States Postal Service in particular has chronically been plagued by financial crises and mismanagement, leading many post office workers to report feeling overworked.

A 2020 CNN article states: “the USPS is subject to congressional oversight of other federal agencies, but does not get any taxpayer revenue; it competes with private courier services like a profit-seeking company, but cannot set its own agenda.”

In the meantime, there are a few places in the neighborhood that can take care of your mail needs. You can ship items and buy necessities like stamps and bubble wrap at P&P Shipping at 746 Manhattan Avenue. There’s a surrogate USPS store at Cpu Murawski Pharmacy on 94 Nassau Avenue.

v