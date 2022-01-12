Cutlets Sandwich Company is opening a permanent location in Williamsburg! You might remember that Cutlets served the neighborhood for a brief moment with a delivery and takeout-only model in the middle of the pandemic. In spring 2022, Williamsburg will welcome back the sandwich shop in a new location (126 Bedford Ave.) on the corner of Bedford and North Tenth St, just south of McCarren Park.

The new Cutlets location at 126 Bedford Ave.

Cutlets is a sandwich shop focused on, well, cutlets. Chicken cutlets to be exact, though they have other options. The most popular sandwich is the #1, which is a chicken cutlet topped with thick cut bacon, Vermont cheddar cheese, and a special sauce made in house that tastes like Russian dressing. The second most popular order is the #4, which is a classic chicken parm sandwich with marinara sauce, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

The #4 Chicken Parm Sandwich from Cutlets. Photo: Cutlets.

Chicken-less options include a turkey and provolone sandwich, an eggplant parm sandwich, and a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. Cutlets also serves salads with grilled chicken or chicken cutlets.

Cutlets is owned by Richard Zaro of Zaro’s Family Bakery which was started by Richard’s father, uncle, and grandfather. Richard worked in the family business at Zaro’s for about seven years, and then left shortly before the pandemic to venture out on his own and open Cutlets.

“Starting my own sandwich shop was something I always wanted to do and the pandemic wasn’t going to change that. COVID did, however, change the way we opened Cutlets,” explained Zaro. Cutlets first opened with a delivery and takeout-only model using ghost kitchens. “But, delivery was not how we wanted Cutlets to be represented,” said Zaro. “We are excited to open a physical sandwich shop in Williamsburg in the spring.”

