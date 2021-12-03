We made it to December! We’re nearly done with 2021 and yet, so much is still happening in Greenpoint.

This week, we shared our guide to buying fresh Christmas trees in the neighborhood and also reported the scoop on this season’s Manhattan Ave. holiday lights, which now stretch from Driggs to Box St. Also sharing in the spirit of the season are the Evergreenpoint Carolers, who will be singing holiday tunes in the neighborhood this December.

There’s so much to look forward to, with the Renegade Craft Fair returning to Brooklyn Expo Center this weekend and Trader Joe’s finally opening in WIlliamsburg next Friday, December 10!

American Field is also bringing a local makers fair to the Expo the following weekend, and plenty of local gifts can be found in our Greenpoint kids’ gift guide.

It’s cooking season, and if you save your food scraps, there are plenty of places to compost locally.

If you’re looking to give back, consider donating to neighbors displaced by Thanksgiving’s Devoe St. fire.

Check out our roundup of the best things to do this weekend, including a Korean K9 fundraiser with professional pet portraits! Pet owners can also check out the new vet clinic.

Happy Weekend!