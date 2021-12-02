

Happy December Greenpointers! We are in the final stretch of 2021. What’s your usual routine – Resolutions planning? Sending out holiday cards? Spiking hot chocolate on repeat? Whatever you need, the neighborhood has much to offer. Let’s get started.

Renegade Brooklyn returns. This festive wintertime marketplace will be taking place all weekend at Brooklyn Expo Center (79 Franklin Street).

More than just a craft fair, Renegade Craft is a movement that advanced the creative economy and empowered countless small businesses to succeed. The chocolate-dipped cherry on top – it brought together a worldwide community of artists and tastemakers. So make it a point to stop by this weekend. Entry is free – with suggested $0 – $12 donation.

Photo Credit: Renegade Craft

The Play Lab (33 Nassau Avenue) is a new eco-friendly Montessori-inspired playspace in Greenpoint/Williamsburg. Their new communal playroom is officially opening this Saturday, 8:30 AM – 6 PM. The facility is appropriate for children ages 9 months to 7 years old. Parents, your young’uns would love the new treehouse slide, rock wall, lego pit, construction zone… This could possibly be their new winter haven!

Photo Credit: The Play Lab

Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Avenue) is hosting a disco brunch this Saturday, 12 – 4 PM. You are promised disco, coffee, cocktails and Mojo Chicken Sandwich. What more could you ask for at a Saturday brunch?

Photo Credit: Ponyboy

Rebootnyc is back this Saturday at Greenpoint. The concept is simple – show up as you are, and dance to great music! Happening from 1 – 6 PM at the McCarren Softball Field, be sure to get there before sunset at 4:30 PM. The crew has a rad ritual to welcome the night. Sanitized headsets are provided and donations are very much welcomed after you dance.



Photo Credit: RebootNYC

Town Square presents Cookies with Santa! Santa is coming to us on Sunday at FourFiveSix (199 Richardson Street). Whisper your wish list to Santa and snap a photo while you’re at it. Limited tickets available here. Happening hourly from 10 AM – 2 PM.

Photo Credit: Town Square BK

Dog parents! This one is for you. Have you been trying to get that pawfect photo of your pup for that holiday card? Swing by Brouwerij Lane (78 Greenpoint Ave) on Sunday, between 11 AM – 3 PM. Photographer Jen (@thewaysofthedog) will work her magic and your $50 donation will go towards @koreank9rescue. Did we mention you also get a free beer by @zerogravitybeer?

Photo Credit: Brouwerij Lane

These events are just the tip of the iceberg on what’s going down in our neighborhood. Get out there this weekend and soak up the festive spirit!