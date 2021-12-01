Would it be wintertime in Greenpoint without yuletide revelers caroling in McCarren? Ho, ho, no it wouldn’t!

Established in 2019 and donning holly-red masks to safely sing in 2020, the Evergreenpoint Carolers return for their third holiday engagement, touring the neighborhood on Sunday, December 19 starting at 2 PM.

The troupe — a baker’s dozen of semi-professional Equity Membership Candidates and college acapella alum — will kick off the day at the Nassau Avenue entrance of McCarren Park, moving northward to serenade American Playground on the corner of Milton and Franklin, and then crossing Greenpoint Ave to jingle jangle up Kent Street and hopefully collect some bucks as big as the brownstones. This year, those bucks will go to North Brooklyn Mutual Aid, a community group of neighbors helping neighbors. This effort forwards the Evergreenpoint Carolers’ commitment to raising funds for local organizations, so if you spot near the singers an enticing, festooned box designed by Wrapping Consultant Max Pendergast, Santa didn’t come early — he wants you to put some extra bills in it.

Icy temperatures are no stranger to the sturdy troupe, but after last year’s frost bite incident that waylaid one of the altos (who wishes to remain anonymous), the Evergreenpoint Carolers have been seeking corporate sponsorship from Under Armour as their reach and HotHands as their safety. Any neighbors with contacts at said companies can email Head Elf (and Greenpointers contributor) Billy McEntee at art@greenpointers.com.

Heedless of the wind and weather, the carolers will be out and about, setting the scene for a “Silent Night” while asking “What Child Is This?” as you “Deck the Halls.”

Anticipating potential booking inquiries, Music Director Nick Auer and First Soprano Sharona Ghouldstone said, “If you bring the comfort, we’ll bring the joy. We accept comfort in the form of cash and Venmo.”