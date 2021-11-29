After a four-alarm fire devastated residents of 65 Devoe St. and neighboring units on Thanksgiving, North Brooklyn Mutual Aid and council member Antonio Reynoso are working to provide resources to those impacted.

The blaze, which started around 11:15 on Thursday night and took over two hours for FDNY responders to get under control, left multiple residents displaced and six firefighters injured. As a result, Antonio Reynoso and his constituent services team have made themselves available via phone at 718-963-3141 for anyone in need of assistance.

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid is also working to connect neighbors with temporary housing and other immediate and longer-term needs as the damage continues to be assessed. Those affected are urged to email greenpointhelpers@gmail.com, while any donations or leads on available housing are appreciated.

Individually, two GoFundMes have been started to help Hee Jin Kang and her family and local entertainer Murray Hill get back on their feet after losing everything to the fire.