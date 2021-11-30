American Field, the pop-up market of makers and designers, will return to Brooklyn with a weekend-long in-person shopping event to help cap off your holiday shopping.
Held at Brooklyn Expo Center on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19, American Field will help shoppers discover New York based artisans, support local brands, and shop gifts that give back to social justice causes.
Over 30 independent designers and crafts people will be featured, offering fashion, beauty and grooming products, home decor, leather goods and more.
Shop gifts that give back including candles from Queer Candle Co., which donates a portion of profits to promote visibility and amplify the voices of members of trans women and non binary people of color. A portion of candle sales will go to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, an organization aiming to provide access to free legal services for low-income transgender, intersex, and gender non-conforming people.
Gift yourself winter fashion staples from Raffa, Olaf Olsson, Alex Crane and more local designers, many of whom will be on-site to share style advice. For the discerning foodie, taaste homemade nut butters from Reinberger Nut Butter and learn how to master cocktail-making with Cocktails Kits 2 Go.
American Field’s goal is to help build lasting relationships between consumers and the world’s best brands through curated pop-up events across the country.
The pop up will run from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days, and $5 tickets (which include food and beer samples) will be required for entry.
ALL PARTICIPATING BRANDS:
33byHand
BeroepTech
Bn3th
Alex Crane
Baxter Wood
Beach House Towels Boxcar Forever
CMBD
Cocktail Kits 2 Go Color Ready
Concrete Rituals Finley Wrought
Bomborarties
Goldie Home
Granola Lab
Hannah Daye
Hiebar Design
Inner Beauty Effects Just SEW Candle K Bloody Mary Mix Kamaria
LeMonade
Mata
Mateo Mattia
Munjoi
Silk and Sea Designs Slow Process
Stella Watch Company Tee Up Store
Patent of Heart
Queer Candle
RAFFA
Reinberger Nut Butter Thirteen Seven
Olaf Olsson
Two Gypsea Souls Whiskertin
To see the full Fall schedule, visit us online at: https://shopaf.co