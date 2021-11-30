American Field, the pop-up market of makers and designers, will return to Brooklyn with a weekend-long in-person shopping event to help cap off your holiday shopping.

Held at Brooklyn Expo Center on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19, American Field will help shoppers discover New York based artisans, support local brands, and shop gifts that give back to social justice causes.

Over 30 independent designers and crafts people will be featured, offering fashion, beauty and grooming products, home decor, leather goods and more.

Shop gifts that give back including candles from Queer Candle Co., which donates a portion of profits to promote visibility and amplify the voices of members of trans women and non binary people of color. A portion of candle sales will go to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, an organization aiming to provide access to free legal services for low-income transgender, intersex, and gender non-conforming people.

Gift yourself winter fashion staples from Raffa, Olaf Olsson, Alex Crane and more local designers, many of whom will be on-site to share style advice. For the discerning foodie, taaste homemade nut butters from Reinberger Nut Butter and learn how to master cocktail-making with Cocktails Kits 2 Go.

American Field’s goal is to help build lasting relationships between consumers and the world’s best brands through curated pop-up events across the country.

The pop up will run from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days, and $5 tickets (which include food and beer samples) will be required for entry.

ALL PARTICIPATING BRANDS:

33byHand

BeroepTech

Bn3th

Alex Crane

Baxter Wood

Beach House Towels Boxcar Forever

CMBD

Cocktail Kits 2 Go Color Ready

Concrete Rituals Finley Wrought

Bomborarties

Goldie Home

Granola Lab

Hannah Daye

Hiebar Design

Inner Beauty Effects Just SEW Candle K Bloody Mary Mix Kamaria

LeMonade

Mata

Mateo Mattia

Munjoi

Silk and Sea Designs Slow Process

Stella Watch Company Tee Up Store

Patent of Heart

Queer Candle

RAFFA

Reinberger Nut Butter Thirteen Seven

Olaf Olsson

Two Gypsea Souls Whiskertin

