American Field, the pop-up market of makers and designers, will return to Brooklyn with a weekend-long in-person shopping event to help cap off your holiday shopping.

Held at Brooklyn Expo Center on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19, American Field will help shoppers discover New York based artisans, support local brands, and shop gifts that give back to social justice causes.

Over 30 independent designers and crafts people will be featured, offering fashion, beauty and grooming products, home decor, leather goods and more. 

Shop gifts that give back including candles from Queer Candle Co., which donates a portion of profits to promote visibility and amplify the voices of members of trans women and non binary people of color. A portion of candle sales will go to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, an organization aiming to provide access to free legal services for low-income transgender, intersex, and gender non-conforming people. 

Gift yourself winter fashion staples from Raffa, Olaf Olsson, Alex Crane and more local designers, many of whom will be on-site to share style advice. For the discerning foodie, taaste homemade nut butters from Reinberger Nut Butter and learn how to master cocktail-making with Cocktails Kits 2 Go.

American Field’s goal is to help build lasting relationships between consumers and the world’s best brands through curated pop-up events across the country. 

The pop up will run from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days, and $5 tickets (which include food and beer samples) will be required for entry.

ALL PARTICIPATING BRANDS: 

33byHand 

BeroepTech 

Bn3th 

Alex Crane 

Baxter Wood 

Beach House Towels Boxcar Forever 

CMBD 

Cocktail Kits 2 Go Color Ready 

Concrete Rituals Finley Wrought 

Bomborarties 

Goldie Home 

Granola Lab 

Hannah Daye 

Hiebar Design 

Inner Beauty Effects Just SEW Candle K Bloody Mary Mix Kamaria 

LeMonade 

Mata 

Mateo Mattia 

Munjoi 

Silk and Sea Designs Slow Process 

Stella Watch Company Tee Up Store 

Patent of Heart 

Queer Candle 

RAFFA 

Reinberger Nut Butter Thirteen Seven 

Olaf Olsson 

Two Gypsea Souls Whiskertin 
To see the full Fall schedule, visit us online at: https://shopaf.co

