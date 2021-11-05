Happy weekend Greenpoint! We’re zooming through the fall season, and it’s finally chilly out, with the clocks falling back an hour on Sunday, November 7. It’s also the marathon this weekend, so be sure to cheer all the resilient runners sprinting through our neighborhood.

Speaking of Zoom, if you’re sick of sitting at home, especially with the impending early darkness, maybe consider checking out one of North Brooklyn’s many coworking spaces.

Redecorate the walls at home you’re so sick of staring at with a purchase from The Other Art Fair at Brooklyn Expo this weekend. Or, just admire the work and maybe get inspired to create your own. Curious creatives can also plan on attending next week’s Dobbin St Open House.

For a free, quirky workout, book a spot at HermesFit, a Williamsburg pop-up running through the weekend.

Pet owners may also be happy to learn about a new emergency animal hospital in Williamsburg.

Tonight, Threes Brewing becomes home to Greenpoint Fish and Lobster, to satiate all your IPA and chowder needs. Pizza lovers can also look forward to Macchina’s permanent residency in Williamsburg, aka the place for all your chicken parm pizza needs. Thirsty? Grab a craft brew and some snacks from the newly opened EBBS tap room.

Lincoln Restler officially won the city council seat to represent District 33! Read our interview with him here. And if you’re looking for a way to help out the community, check out our guide to volunteering with the North Brooklyn Angels this holiday season.