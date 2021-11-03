Party hall, wedding venue, and all-around chic event space Dobbin St is opening its doors to the public. Be sure to take advantage: unless you get invited to a swanky BK wedding, this might be your only chance to feast your eyes.

The Dobbin St Open House will be held on premises (64 Dobbin Street) on Wednesday, November 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. The theme, “Lush and In Love,” will offer visitors a chance to mosey the venue and meet the team, preferred vendors, and enjoy light bites and drinks. A-list vendors for florals, photography, and fare include Broadway Party Rentals, Purslane, Molly Oliver Flowers, Universal Light and Sound, Yaz Photography, Mon Amie Events, Blissbooth, and Wild Flour.

To join the fun, email team@dobbinst.com or DM your RSVP to @DobbinStNYC on Instagram.

Dobbin St is a tailored event space offering full event production services. Steps away from McCarren Park, the venue combines 8,900 square footage of indoor and outdoor spaces.

A transformed Brooklyn factory that exudes a minimalist and luxury feel, Dobbin St also features a sustainable bar, corporate events, and more.

v