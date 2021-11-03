HermèsFit is giving a new name to boutique fitness classes this week in Brooklyn. But before you let the haute name scare you away from the pop-up studio at 60 North 6th, know there’s a (nice) catch: The classes are free.

The luxury brand’s newest activation combines style with exercise, using some of the brand’s most popular accessories in instructor-led workout classes.

Open from Thursday, November 4 through Sunday, November 7, HermèsFit lets visitors explore fitness and fashion together. Designed to emulate the creative spirit of the fashion house, Hermès accessories are necessary tools in offbeat exercises classes run by coaches from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Classes include carre silk scarf yoga, belt stretching, kickboxing with bracelets, voguing with hats and mirror workouts with clutches.

Each fitness class is 20 minutes and ends with an opportunity to freshen up in the beauty lounge. An on-site juice bar also helps reward you for moving your body.

Admission is free, and fitness attire is suggested. At night, the space will also host artists in its boxing ring-turned stage.

Register online: h.fr/HermesFit-Brooklyn.