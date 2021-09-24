Happy weekend Greenpoint! Celebrate the season with Greenpoint’s own Oktoberfest, now on at Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co.

This week was yet another big one for new businesses in Greenpoint. Greta opened a Tel Aviv-style cafe near McGolrick Park, quickly becoming a go-to spot for pita grilled cheese and avocado toast.

Sereneco also opened for dinner at 113 Franklin St. on Thursday night, adding to their daytime window service.

New Lover also opened in the neighborhood and a new comic book store will soon add to North Brooklyn’s literary destinations. We also showcased an ongoing clothing swap which helps keep Greenpoint in style, sustainably!

Food and travel enthusiasts may want to join Bolero’s new dinner club, which offers a regional Vietnamese tasting menu each month, plus additional perks.

This week, we also interviewed Rana Abdelhamid, who will challenge New York State representative Carolyn Maloney in the Democratic Primary in our district.

If you’re around this weekend, make sure to book some plans in the neighborhood. And as always, check out our seasonal Fashion Sundae for fall ‘fit inspiration.