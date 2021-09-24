This week marks the start of some very exciting events. September 21st was the Mid Autumn Festival (a.k.a. Mooncake Festival). To the Asian community in Greenpoint, 中秋节快乐！We hope you had some delicious mooncakes, a warm cuppa tea, lantern appreciation and most importantly – the company of loved ones.

September 22nd is the official start of Fall. Is anyone as bewildered as I am?? Where did the year go… Let’s keep calm and weekend the best we know how.

There will be a Block Party on Kent Street this Saturday, September 25th, 12 – 7 PM. The event promises a chill time with bouncy castle, children’s games, grilling, stoop sales and raffles! $30 donation per family is suggested. To quote the late and beloved Mr. Rogers, ‘Will you be my neighbor?’. See you greenpointers there!

Photo Credit: Jody Doo

Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street) is back with more art for our neighborhood. Ariel Lembeck presents: brilliant you, on-view in Triskelion’s backyard. This interactive installation will be open on Saturday from 12 – 8 PM and Sunday from 1 – 5 PM. Come and go as you please during those hours. Snacks and drinks will be available in the adjacent courtyard. Get your tickets here.

Photo Credit: Triskelion Arts

Food for Brooklyn will be holding a Food Drive this Sunday, 10 AM – 2 PM, at McGolrick Park. Non-perishables are accepted.

Photo Credit: Food For Brooklyn

NYDC Reading Series is a monthly literary event held in a distillery in Brooklyn, hosted by @wesley.annette. This Sunday, 1 – 2 PM, join them for a socially-distanced, in-person literary event. Come together to listen to local writers share their work in The Shanty Shack (79 Richardson Street), NYDC’s covered, open-air space. This month we’ll hear from Anselm Berrigan, John Coletti, Ariel Courage, and Dolan Morgan. Event is free to attend, RSVP here.

Photo Credit: NYDC Reading Series

On Sunday, 2:30 – 3:30 PM, Greenpoint Art Circle will be hosting an Artist Talk from Cafe Grumpy (address). This event will be Live on Instagram. So if you’re not able to make it in person, do follow them on Instagram and tune in from the comfort of your couch.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Art Circle

End your Greenpoint weekend Under the K Bridge (470 Scott Ave). There will be a Soul/Funk party from 2 – 7 PM. Followed by a screening of Questlove’s Summer of Soul from 7 – 9 PM.

Photo Credit: Under the K Bridge

Hope everyone gets to meet a new neighbor this weekend at one of these events.