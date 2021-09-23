Critically acclaimed, very delicious Vietnamese restaurant, Bolero, is adding a new supper club to its autumn roster!

Bolero’s Journey Through Việt Nam Supper Club introduces a new way to experience Bolero with Chef Matt Le-Khac.

The club will invite members to exclusive chef tastings with paired beverages, available for a limited number of guests. The multi-course meal, complete with the freshest ingredients from Chef Matt’s farm, will help you travel, culinarily at least, through Việtnam through a series of distinctive regionally specific dishes, each with a unique story to tell.

Learn about the meaningful connection between Chef Le-Khac’s immersive dining experience and the rich pre- and post-colonial history and culture of the nation through the menus he creates.

Members will also receive curated goodies each month to bring the Bolero experience home. Think regional and hard-to-find fresh herbs from Chef Matt’s farm, hot sauces and ferments from the kitchen and more.

Kicking off in October, the menu, a taste of Hue, looks pretty epic. Dishes will include scallop crudo and smoked trout roe, pomelo crab salad, littleneck clam and broken rice soup, spicy lemongrass pork and beef soup, plus more. Members will also be treated to recipes, cultural and educational content to make Bolero’s club a fully immersive Vietnamese experience.

Membership starts at $75, plus an additional $50 for beverage pairings.