Happy Weekend, Greenpoint!

This week, New York City public school students went back to the classroom, and we rounded up all the local shops that can help you prepare for your family’s back-to-school needs. Kids who want some after school enrichment can also enroll in music lessons at this new Greenpoint music school .

Adults can also unwind this weekend at Philomena’s, a new Williamsburg bar with infused ice! Cool!

We profiled a new inclusive clothing brand, Both&, showcased at Artists & Fleas.

And have previews of two excellent upcoming art shows: Cascade, by Jen Stark, and the immersive Illumination NYC.

If you need a few more cuddles in your life, several kittens and cats are in need of fosters in North Brooklyn.

Those impacted by August’s floods can also check our guide to resources and assistance, to hopefully get the help they need as soon as possible.

This weekend, a major chalk-a-thon led by a local artist will take place at McGolrick Park – it’s free and you won’t want to miss it

Get your weekend ‘fits ready, we have a brand new fall fashion sundae ready to share.