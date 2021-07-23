Hooray to all the sun we got this week! It looks like those rays will follow us into Saturday and Sunday will come with a chance of showers. Rain or shine, here are some Greenpoint weekend events rounded up just for you.

The Other Art Fair will be wrapping up this weekend. Showing at the Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble Street), be sure to stop by for a Summer Edition of the Fair.

Photo Credit: The Other Art Fair

Presented by Saatchi Art, The Other Art Fair will give you unrivalled access to over a hundred emerging, independent artists. There will be more than a thousand original and best-selling artworks on display, plus a variety of immersive art installations and creative activities.

With prices starting from as low as $150, this is an art fair for everyone. Whether you’re a first-time art buyer, seasoned collector, curator, investor, gallery owner, art lover or anything in between, you are guaranteed to find something to add to your Greenpoint apartment.

General entry tickets for the weekend are priced at $15. Get your tickets here.

Greenpoint Terminal Market (2 Noble Street) is a seasonal feature in our neighborhood. On Saturday, 11 AM – 12 PM, you can take a jazz class on site with Instructor Rachel. Priced at only $10 per workshop, this is the summer activity not to be missed. Pre-registration required.

Photo Credit: DanceWorks New York City

After getting a good sweat in, jazz step your way over to Filro Halo Halo to get a frozen Filipino dessert right at the market! Classic Halo Halo (Tagalog for ‘Mix, Mix’) is the go-to dessert in Philippines. Filro redefined it to make it accessible to their target audience – you! You will get to indulge in an ice cream parfait made of shaved ice, accompanied by toppings such as leche flan, coconut gel, jack fruit, palm fruit, sweet red and white beans, and a scoop of ice cream topped with condensed/evaporated milk. I am drooling just typing this. Pamper your tastebuds this hot summer weekend.

Photo Credit: Filro Halo Halo

Parents who are looking for events in the area to entertain your little ones, here is a free workshop! The Kids Cyanotype Workshop will be taking place on Saturday, July 24th, 3 – 6 PM at 191 North 14th Street.

Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print. The team will prepare the paper and fabric beforehand and your offsprings will arrange found objects, cut out images, and expose their paper and textiles in the sun.

Photo Credit: Elm Foundation Art

It’s a wonderful introduction to the printing process, and kids love to watch the images appear. All you need to do is to bring a t-shirt and create!

Photo Credit: Triskelion Arts, @kunjo

Next, art for you grown-ups. Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Avenue) presents Dorchel Haqq and Hakeem Olayinka in the backyard. The piece, titled ‘And Around N Round’, will be showing on Saturday, 5 PM and 7 PM. The duo will present a multidisciplinary immersive installation experience that showcases a collaboration between both artists and highlights themes of playfulness. Time to let your inner child shine again.

Photo Credit: Comedians You Should Know

Another form of art you can enjoy this Saturday – Stand-up comedy. Comedians You Should Know presents Headliners You Should Know. The July 24th show will take place at The Gutter (200 North 14th). The early show starts at 8 PM and the late show at 10:30 PM. Headliners for the evening – Anthony Devito (Comedy Central), Jordan Jensen (JFL), and Alex English (Comedy Central), with Mike Lebovitz (HBO) as your host for the evening. Find out more here.

Start your Sunday by giving to the neighborhood! From 11 AM – 3 PM, you can volunteer Under the K Bridge Park (enter The Arm at Van Dam Street, Meeker Avenue). Greenpoint’s newest park needs your help to be spruced up. All ages are welcome, supplies are provided. There are walking tours throughout the day as well.

Photo Credit: gogreenbk.org

Entrepreneurs out there, there is a Business Book Club happening on Sunday, 7 – 8 PM, at 27 Greenpoint Avenue. Hosted by Wellness Business Consulting, each month you will get a curated business book suggestion in your inbox. Each book is meant to inspire and take your business to the next level. When the month is up, there will be a lively book discussion of what each individual has learned through these reads. Level up your business today!

Photo Credit: Wellness Business Consulting

Photo Credit: allevents.in

For the night owls, we have just the weekend line-up for you. Magick City (37 Box Street) will be hosting Bryce Hackford and guest Neat Freak on Saturday, 10 PM – Sunday 4 AM. Share this experience with fellow music lovers, enjoy the umpteen beverages the bar has to offer. I hear that their selection of kombucha is impeccable. All attendees are requested to be vaccinated. Tickets available here.

Photo Credit: ra.co

Get that late night bacon, egg and cheese, sleep in, and come back again to Magick City on Sunday. From 4 – 10 PM, Veronica Vasicka will be bringing her version of weird to you. Titled ‘Weird Science’, the session is meant to showcase strange, obscure, personal style on a Sunday afternoon. Local and guest DJs are encouraged to play records outside of their regular club norms.

With this listing, you have no excuse to not live your Greenpoint weekend to the fullest!