The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, will host its first 2021 in-person Brooklyn fair edition at the Brooklyn Expo Center, July 22- 25.

The Other Art Fair will show 130 independent and emerging artists, each handpicked by a committee of art world experts. Visitors will be able to connect with artists in person and explore thousands of original artworks across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more. Work for sale will range in price from $100 to $10,000.

The Other Art Fair will showcase the Brooklyn winners of the New Futures award, Caroline Boreri, Watson Mere and Wenlu Bao, who will present their artworks for the first time at an art fair. Launched in 2021, New Futures is an initiative championing local artists at the start of their careers by awarding them exhibition space, peer-to-peer mentoring, and one-on-one mentorship with members of The Other Art Fair’s team.

“As we return for our first Brooklyn fair in 2021, we are excited to welcome back our artists and fair visitors. It has been a long time coming and we’re back better than ever with some exciting new features and programming inspired by the city,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Along with some of our partners that have been with us since the first Brooklyn edition, we’ll also be working with new local partners that share our same mission of bringing art to a new generation of art buyers.”

Creative events will take place all weekend long to engage guests, including live DJ sets from Secret Project Robot, special installations, pop-up exhibits, and delicious food and drink options including a Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Truck, Neapolitan Pizza Truck, and a fully stocked outdoor bar overlooking the Manhattan skyline. An Illustration Corner will take over a corner of the fair, offering free 60 second bespoke illustrations, Brooklyn’s Flower Shop Collective will decorate their project space with artwork that brings their manifesto of emerging artists working towards more equitable futures to life, and so much more.

Hours for The Other Art Fair: Friday, July 23, 2021 from 12pm – 10pm; Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 10am – 8pm; Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 10am – 6pm. Tickets are $15 and available online.