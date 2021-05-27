Following much anticipation, North Brooklyn’s newest public space has finally opened! As of Thursday, May 27 Under The K Bridge Park now offers pedestrian and bike paths, as well as outdoor gathering space on land formerly used by the old Kosciuszko Bridge.

Now, almost seven acres beneath the new Kosciuszko Bridge are accessible to all, with the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance operating and maintaining New York’s newest park. Canadian landscape architecture firm Public Work, wich also designed The Bentway, a similar park underneath Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, designed this unique public space.

“The 50th assembly district has long been starved for open space,” said Assembly Member Emily Gallagher in a statement. “To have a beautiful park at the water’s edge under the fantastic Kosciusko Bridge is a much needed respite, especially for those in the northern parts of our district.”

“This park is a much needed gift to the community after so many months of having to stay indoors and I commend the Governor’s team for their hard work to make it possible,” said District 33’s City Council Member Stephen Levin. “Recreational spaces are fundamental for the development of children and for our collective well-being and I look forward to seeing the community once again come together in this new and exciting public area.”

A new Instagram account for the Park, @UnderTheK will provide community updates and share happenings in the park.

Under The K Bridge Park will be open from dusk to dawn, daily.