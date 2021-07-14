Bastille Day is here, and it’s the perfect day to indulge in that joie de vivre that French do so well. The best part if that you don’t have to leave the neighborhood to do it.

Spend the morning pretending you’re in Paris with a croissant and Cafe Au Lait. Indulge in oysters in the afternoon while dreaming of Normandy. Enjoy a fancy French dinner while pretending you’re in Provence. Whichever you choose, Greenpoint has that je ne sais quoi to transport you to France this Bastille Day.

Here is a round up of Greenpoint’s best French fare.

Fin Du Monde

Fin Du Monde’s unpretentious interior.

Fin Du Monde (38 Driggs Ave.) is one of Greenpoint’s newest French restaurants. Contrary to the name, it certainly won’t be the “end of the world” if you find yourself here for dinner.

The owners are mindful of the level of pretension at many French establishments throughout the city, and thus, there are no white tablecloths or indistinguishable accents at Fin Du Monde. The decor is sparse, as all attention is given to the small eclectic menu with items that are recognizable.

Try the Wellfleet-style Stuffed Clams with Peppers and Cheddar to start and then move on to the delicious Prime Rib with Pommes Puree and sauce Bordelaise. Affordable wines and local beers will happily complete your meal.

Fin Du Monde is currently open Wednesday to Saturday 5p.m. – 10 p.m.

Fulgrances

A table by the window at Fulgrances.

Fulgrances (132 Franklin St.) recently opened in June 2021 in an abandoned laundromat space on a bustling block of Franklin Street. This brand-new popular Parisian spot features a rotating list of chefs that stay for about a season. Chef Victoria Blamey, who was at Gotham Bar & Grill, kicked off the rotation.

Fulgrances is one of the only restaurants in Greenpoint offering only a tasting menu. The tasting menu is five courses and will run you $80 without wine pairing. That is an additional $50. It is certainly a great spot for a special occasion, if you can score a reservation.

Fulgrances is open Tuesday to Saturday 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Citroen

The delicious Pat LaFrieda burger from Citroen.

Citroen (931 Manhattan Ave.) is a Michelin-rated French bistro with a 1920’s vibe that serves up fantastic French fare and cocktails.

The menu consists of traditional French dishes, including oysters, escargot, onion soup, steak tartare, and foie gras. Highlights in the main section are the steak frites, coq au vin, and the Pat LaFrieda burger.

Citroen is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Plus, they serve brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Le Gamin

French details at Le Gamin.

Le Gamin (108 Franklin St.) is a quintessential neighborhood French bistro with a minimal yet charming interior and several tables outside surrounded by pretty plants.

Le Gamin features a fantastic Oyster Happy Hour. For $14.99, patrons receive a glass of wine and 3 fresh oysters. It’s the perfect way to pretend you’re in Paris for the afternoon.

If oysters aren’t your thing, try the roast chicken with salad and fries and one of the delectable crepes for dessert.

Le Gamin is open everyday from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Le Fond

Asparagus with hollandaise from Le Fond.

Le Fond (105 Norman Ave.) is an enthusiastic French bistro masquerading as an ordinary neighborhood restaurant. The Michelin-rated restaurant feels casual, but the food is inventive and amazing, prepared by a chef that really thinks on his feet.

During the height of the pandemic, chef Jake Eberle, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, asked customers to vote on the week’s dishes via Instagram and set up affordable yet informative cooking classes on Zoom.

Le Fond offers a four-course tasting menu for $50, letting you try a selection of the restaurant’s dishes. But even among more refined options, the Skillet Burger remains one of Le Fond’s most popular dishes.

Le Fond is open Wednesday to Sunday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Charlotte Patisserie

The inviting exterior of Charlotte Patisserie.

Charlotte Patisserie (596 Manhattan Ave.) is a small oasis on busy Manhattan Avenue. Upon entering, the cozy bakery transports you to France.

The chef is a Grand Diplome recipient, who trained at the French Culinary Institute, so all of the menu offerings are authentic and delicious.

The patisserie is known for buttery croissants, savory quiches, macarons, and cakes. But they also serve great French lunch items like the croque monsieur, which is rye bread, ham, gruyere, and béchamel.

Charlotte is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Maman

Charming decor at Maman.

Maman (80 Kent St.) is an adorable French cafe decorated with bunnies and blue and white florals. The industrial chic interior is the perfect spot to kick off Bastille Day with a Cafe Au Lait and chocolate croissant.

If you visit around lunch time, try the Katie Sandwich with roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula, and roasted tomato on a baguette or the Truffle Croque ‘Maman’ with ham, Comté cheese, and homemade truffle béchamel sauce.

Maman is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.