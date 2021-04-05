If you’re looking to switch things up in the kitchen, swing by one of Greenpoint’s many specialty grocers. These grocers stock harder to find items from around the world to make your meals shine and beat cooking fatigue. And you’ll get to shop locally instead of ordering online.

Archestratus (160 N. Huron Street) has it all: cookbooks, events, gifts and more. Visit for new and vintage cookbooks, seasonal produce, tinned fish, European style butter, and She Wolf bread. They also run a spring/summer CSA and offer weekly produce bags so sign up now for summer 2021.

Kimchee Market (191 Greenpoint Avenue) is a Korean grocery and take out restaurant with homemade kimchee and banchan like miso marinated jalpaeños and black seaweed. They stock fresh Hudson Valley produce, frozen dumplings, and Noona’s ice cream. You can sample Korean packaged items like gochujang, gochugaru, and Korean drinks like Milkis and Pocari sweat. Pick up dinner and some groceries for later.

Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Avenue) is a Lebanese market and deli from Edouard Massih. Pick up coffee and a man’oushe for breakfast and stock up on prepared mezze like za’atar paste, grape leaves, or marinated feta. Edy’s recently launched its own olive oil, freshly pressed on a family farm in Lebanon. Massih is launching a cooking club to share Lebanese recipes.

Acre (64 Meserole Avenue), a Japanese restaurant known for its healthy yet hearty bento boxes, also has an impressive grocery arm. You’ll be able to prepare many Japanese dishes with items like ponzu, Eatable flavored misos, yuzu kosho paste, rice, and rare black tea. Upgrade your kitchen with dishes, utensils, and serving plates from Kinto.

El Born (651 Manhattan Avenue) is a Spanish restaurant with incredible tapas. They also have El Rebost, a small store with Spanish wines, vermouths, and products. Grab some manchego, a paella kit, jamon serrano, or tinned seafood and throw a party.

Littleneck Outpost (128 Franklin Street) is a corner shop best known for its coffee and sandwiches, but it’s got a small, well curated grocery selection. Pick up Sfoglini pasta, La Colombe coffee, Tink’s Red Ginger Cocktail Sauce and locally made hot sauces.

Monger’s Palate (192 Driggs Avenue) has your cheese needs covered. The shop offers cheese, charcuterie, and all the accompaniments, from local honey to crackers. They also put together platters for gatherings of all size and have a small menu of cheese-filled sandwiches.

Siam Market (555 Johnson Avenue) is a Thai-Asian market in East Williamsburg that’s worth the trip to stock up on specialty produce like Holy Basil, Galangal, and white strawberries. They also have Thai desserts, canned bubble tea and treats like black sugar popcorn. You can order delivery via Mercato.