Spring is on the horizon, and kids (and adults) who have spent nearly a year cooped up inside are eager to get outdoors any chance we can get. And with Greenpoint’s rising temperatures comes Spring Break, a time when parents ceaselessly search for ways to entertain their children with school out of session. An ideal, free option, with socialization built in is always a trip to the playground.

Please your picky kids with slides, swings, waterfront views, and more at one of Greenpoint’s varied playgrounds. Finding the perfect playground for your family is not always a walk in the park. Hopefully, this guide helps you effortlessly swing into spring!

Playground at 21 India Street

Aerial view of the playground at 21 India Street

One of the newest playgrounds in Greenpoint hasn’t been given an official name yet by NYCParks. What it does have is an ideal location on the waterfront, near the India Street ferry stop, between India and Huron Streets. The views are unbeatable, and it is located next to a large grassy field, perfect for picnics, where kids (and dogs) can run freely. Plus, there is a water feature for summer, many benches and a drinking water fountain. Unfortunately, there are no bathrooms or swings. This new waterfront oasis is breezy, quiet and not crowded…yet.

American Playground on Franklin between Milton and Noble

Jungle gym equipment at American Playground

American Playground is the antithesis of 21 India Street. It is landlocked, large and usually crowded. But, it has swing sets for babies, toddlers and older children. It three separate jungle gyms, appropriate for different ages, spanning the whole block on Franklin Street between Milton and Noble Streets. It has benches, but they are somewhat far from the jungle gym equipment and the swings, which might prove problematic with younger children. It has a water feature and bathrooms. Plus, it borders a couple of basketball courts.

Transmitter Park Playground on West between Kent and Greenpoint

The playground at Transmitter Park

The playground at Transmitter Park also has a beautiful waterfront location off of West Street between Kent and Greenpoint Ave., however, it is smaller than Greenpoint’s other playgrounds. It does have a well-sized water area that can be utilized in summer months and has several benches lining the fence, close to the play equipment, making this playground ideal for toddlers and younger children. Unfortunately, it does not have bathrooms or swings.

Msgr. McGorlick Park Playground on Nassau between Monitor and Russel

One of the playgrounds at Msgr. McGorlick Park

The playground at Msgr. McGorlick Park is the pièce de résistance of Greenpoint playgrounds. It is located within the park near Nassau Street between Monitor and Russel. It features two separate large jungle gym areas, lined with benches, and two separate swing sets, one more suitable for toddlers and another for older kids. It has multiple water features and drinking water fountains, plus a few chess tables. It is the largest playground in Greenpoint and has the added bonus of being in a park.

Greenpoint Playground on Franklin between Dupont and Commercial

Jungle gym equipment at the Greenpoint Playground

The Greenpoint Playground on Franklin Street between Dupont and Commercial Streets has a lot of fun features. It has swings, which can get crowded, and multiple jungle gym areas. It has benches and bathrooms, and is located down the street from is the Newtown Barge park, that has a baseball field and great views.