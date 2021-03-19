Greenpointers eager to get out of the house has a brand new stylish, all day hangout beckoning them back to society. Talea Beer Co., which opened this week, is a cafe, tap room, and brewery all in one, offering free Wifi for all your Google doc needs during the day, and flights of their specialty sour beers for all your unwinding needs, um, also during the day. Or at night.

Founded by LeAnn Darland and Tara Hendrickson (Talea is a portmanteau of their two names), Talea aims to make craft beer more accessible to those often left out from the industry: Women. Talea is the only woman-owned brewery in North Brooklyn, and the majority of the staff is women.

Of course, everyone is welcome at Talea, and both indoor and outdoor sidewalk seating are available. A furnished courtyard is also slated to open this weekend. Reservations are available via Tock, and passersby can also grab beer on tap, to go.

Talea’s canned beers have been available locally for the past couple of years, so some may look familiar from the shelves of Whole Foods. Special brewery releases will be available on-site, and can be packaged to go as well. Talea’s beer is known for low-bitterness and fruit-forward flavors, including raspberry, mango, guava, passionfruit, and more. It’s easy-drinking beer perfect for wine lovers and hard seltzer fans. The menu also includes beer based cocktails to introduce beer newbies to IPAs, sours and Goses. Liquor from New York Distilling Co. and Greenhook Ginsmiths is used in the cocktails, for more of a Greenpoint tie-in.

A small food menu, including spicy nuts, olives, a hummus plate and mixed cheese plate with charcuterie, helps keep imbibers sated, and curated merch, including WFH-friendly clothing and cheerful glassware, is also for sale at Talea.

Full of plants, bright cornerside light, and a playlist perfect for day drinking too, Talea is sure to become a local staple this spring.