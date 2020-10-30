As the pandemic continues throughout the fall without an end in sight, more local businesses are finding ways to attract business and serve the community amidst ongoing limitations. Brooklyn Brewery (79 N 11th St.), which has only been offering to-go beer and swag purchases since this spring, reopened its tasting room this month.

Now, the Brooklyn Brewery is open for indoor socially distant seating at 25% occupancy, that’s 42 people. All guests must have their temperatures checked at the door, wear masks when not seated, and tables, which are spaced six feet apart, will be capped at 10 people per table.

Brooklyn Brewery’s new Butterfly Photobomb IPA donates 100% of proceeds to North Brooklyn Mutual Aid

To help keep guests safe, Brooklyn Brewery updates its indoor air filtration and circulation systems, and the venue will be increasing indoor air ventilation — so dress in layers or bring a blanket to stay cozy. One member of each party must provide contact tracing information, and QR codes will be provides to keep crowds away from bars.

Like everywhere else vending alcohol, Brooklyn Brewery must also ensure customers purchase food with the first round of drinks.

Brewery visitors can also dive into all the recent limited releases that came out these past couple of months, which are only available locally. Seasonal specials include the Halfling, a session pilsner; Palenque, a tart sour ale with key limes and a touch of salt, aged in rare mezcal barrels; and Butterfly Photobomb, a hoppy, double IPA with notes of freshly peeled tangerines, coconut milk and passionfruit. 100% of proceeds from the sale of Butterfly Photobomb beer go to the North Brooklyn Mutual Aid and their work delivering masks, hot meals, groceries and more to people in our neighborhood impacted by COVID-19.

Those who still feel safer at home can also order the limited releases through Grubhub, Seamless, and Caviar, a new offering from the Brewery. The Brewery is currently open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and weekends from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.