Happy Friday Greenpointers! We have a potentially rainy weekend ahead, which means plenty of time to catch up on your reading, book reservations for the week to come, and maybe take a nice umbrella-worthy stroll to Twins Lounge, a new neighborhood bar serving frozen cocktails and pierogies. If you’re staying in, consider whipping up a batch of Edy’s Grocer’s overnight oats as a weekend project.

This week, we previewed the East River’s new climate-change golf course, which will be adjacent to a 20,000 square food sustainable farm for at least a year.

We looked at how MTA construction may impact the future of Pomp & Circumstance, a Williamsburg restaurant still struggling from pandemic closures. We also highlighted some of Greenpoint’s best bakeries, if you’re in need of a sweet treat. Eager to restock your pantry? Check out some of these specialty grocers, from Korean to Polish cuisine, in the neighborhood.

This week was rough for a string of small businesses that suffered from burglaries. We also highlighted some Asian-owned businesses to support in Greenpoint.

Still trying to book a vaccine? We rounded up the local spots offering the shot, and don’t forget that Covid-19 testing is still offered around the neighborhood. Neighbors have also been discussing an ongoing crisis with a serial groper, though the solution to keep everyone safe in this complicated situation continues to remain murky.

Need some inspiration heading into the weekend? Read up on Rachel Williams efforts to pivot her standup comedy career in a pandemic and local designer Helena Pasquier’s take on slow, high fashion. Get some style inspiration from Fashion Sundae, and you may even be featured in a future street style roundup!

Also in and around Greenpoint…

Freedom Market will host an outdoor market in McCarren Park this Saturday, April 10, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Van Leeuwen will be giving out free ice cream bars at McCarren Park (Bedford Ave. entrance) on Sunday, April 11 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. (or until supplies last)

Participatory Budgeting voting is open! Choose which projects you want to be funded this summer by adding your address and voting online. Residents 11 years old and up can vote on how to allocate $30,000 within the community.

Applications to join community boards, including Greenpoint’s own CB1, surged this year

Brooklyn Brewery is offering free six packs of their Summer Ale to anyone with a vaccination card who visits the tasting room through April 18

Esme is reopening next week! They’re hiring for BOH, FOH and management. Apply at Esme@esmebk.com. A soon-to-open coffee shop at 99 Franklin St. is also hiring a barista/cashier.