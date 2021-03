Sweatpants may have been 2020’s signature, but it looks like Brooklynites are leaving the cozies on the couch, and getting out of the house in less quarantine reminiscent looks. Skinny jeans may be out, and Greenpoint showed up this weekend with plenty of spacious pants that will ease the transition from stay-at-home outfits to going-out style.

Captured by local photographer Johnny Cirillo, check out some of Greenpoint’s best street style in late March.