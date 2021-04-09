“I wanted to give our Edy’s Grocer customers a breakfast option that was both tasty and nutritious, so I started with one of my favorite blank canvases: oats,” Edy Massih says of how he created this recipe. He also wanted something vegan and gluten-free. “I love how overnight oats specifically are super easy to make and can be recreated in an infinite amount of ways. One of my favorite things to do is take classics and put my own spin on them with a Lebanese influence.”

Edy’s Grocer’s overnight oats use date molasses and Massih’s favorite tahini in the oat milk mixture, which gives the dish subtle Middle Eastern flavors, plus the perfect creamy texture!

When preparing the oats at home, Massih suggests ensuring you get the milk consistency right. “Blending it properly will ensure how creamy your overnight oats become, which is key,” he says. Tip: You don’t need a blender, you can whisk all the ingredients together in a bowl. But Massih thinks using a blender is best to mix the date molasses well with everything. Also, use extra creamy oat milk helps make the overnight oats themselves thicker, and have a smoother consistency. Adding pistachios and fruit on top gives it a nice bite and a fresh flavor, or try nut butter or really whatever toppings you fancy!

Edy’s Grocer Chocolate Tahini Overnight Oats

Total Time: 1 Day

Makes: 5-6 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups creamy oat milk

1/4 cup date molasses

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1/3 cup tahini

2 ½ cups oats

2 tbsp chia seeds

Pistachios (chopped)

Fresh fruit for topping

Instructions: