Asian hate is not tolerated in Greenpoint. It is all the more important right now to support Asian businesses and let these retailers know how much we appreciate their services to the neighborhood. Many of these establishments are staples of our daily Greenpoint lives – that grocery store you often pick up a six-pack from, that laundromat that dry cleans like a pro, the takeout spot that teleports your taste buds straight to China.

Here are five Asian-owned businesses you can support. When you stop by next, do take a moment to say hello, make conversation and let the owners and employees know they are not invisible in our community.

JSS. Manhattan Fruit – 678 Manhattan Avenue





Mr and Mrs Sung have been running JSS. Manhattan Fruit for more than 40 years. This Korean grocery store is popular among locals. They carry fresh produce, your favorite late night snacks and any last minute cooking essentials. Don’t be a stranger, Mrs Sung looks forward to your hellos.

Vivi Bubble Tea – 790 Manhattan Avenue





When you think Asian desserts, bubble tea is likely top three on your mental list. The team at Vivi Bubble Tea knows that you Greenpointers really love their Regular Bubble Milk Tea – a bestseller on the menu. They may be donned in all black, looking chic and cool. But the team is all warm and fuzzy, ready for your loving greetings.

Nathan’s Farm – 829 Manhattan Avenue





Nathan’s Farm is the relatively new kid on the block. Only been in business for just over a year, it is always bustling inside. The team never fails to offer spritely greetings and smiles, behind their masks of course. Nathan’s carry a good selection of Asian specialty items like enoki mushrooms and dashi miso paste, so you don’t have to make a trip all the way to Chinatown.

Mama Pho – 685 Manhattan Avenue





The palettes behind Mama Pho belong to a Vietnamese couple. Mama Pho has been in business for two years and the restaurant is currently open for both indoor and outdoor dining. The most popular bowls are Papa Pho, Mama Pho and Hanoi Pho. Papa Pho has all the beef one could ask for – rib eye, tripe, beef meatball and beef shin, dressed with herbs, over a bed of rice noodles. Taste them all to find the perfect bowl – that’s neither too hot nor too cold, but just the right bowl ‘pho’ you.

Shanghai Lee Asian Cuisine – 157 Franklin Street





The owners of Shanghai Lee Asian Cuisine are immigrants from Fuzhou, China. They have been impressing locals with their culinary skills since 2008. Customers who welcome spice in their lives are known to order the General Tso’s Chicken. If you want to live on the sweeter side, try the Sesame Chicken. A hot insider tip: the crispy tofu is to write home about. You can have it tossed in their array of sauces – garlic, spicy, brown, hunan… Stop that drool and give them a call right away. Currently only available for pick up or delivery.

There are many more Asian businesses in Greenpoint we can show love to. Drop us a comment below with your favorite Asian haunts and we might just feature them next!