Happy Halloween Greenpointers! The 17th Annual Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade hosted by Townsquare is scheduled to start at noon on Saturday in front of the Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble St.). All children and parents are welcome to join the parade, and costumes are encouraged as are face coverings and social distancing.

The North Brooklyn Open Streets Coalition, a volunteer group that keeps neighborhood street barriers intact, has launched a petition calling for NYC’s Open Streets to remain permanent on Berry Street and Driggs Avenue. The group will have a table setup at Berry and N 12th streets on Saturday from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. where you can learn more about the petition and sign up to volunteer.

On Saturday and Sunday Edy’s Grocer will host a Filipino-Lebanese brunch pop-up with a special menu, including “Bibingka waffles,” topped with rose water glaze, sweet labne, pistachios and dried rose petals.

Also on Satuday, Chip NYC will open its first Brooklyn location at 123 Kent Ave. (between North 6th and North 7th Streets) at 1 p.m. The first 100 people to stop by the opening will get a free cookie with purchase.

There’s still time for early voting in this year’s presidential election with poll sites open Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 a.m. Lines at the Taylor Wythe Community Center poll site at 80 Clymer St. moved swiftly this week.

And there’s still time to donate winter clothes in the neighborhood before winter arrives. North Brooklyn Mutual Aid is collecting coats, sweaters, hats, gloves, and scarves in McGolrick Park on Sunday from 10am-2pm.

Enjoy the the Halloween weekend responsibly Greenpointers, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: